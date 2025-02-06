In a shocking incident in Faridabad, Haryana, a city bus driver was assaulted by a passenger and his accomplices, who attacked him with a sword, severing his finger. The attack occurred on February 4 when driver Kailash was operating an FMDA-run city bus from Ballabgarh Depot to Greater Faridabad. Passenger Praveen Nagar asked the driver to stop near his house before Siloda bus stop, but Kailash refused, stating that the bus stops only at designated locations. This led to an argument. When the bus halted at Siloda, Praveen attacked Kailash. He later returned with accomplices and assaulted the driver with a sword, severing his finger before fleeing. Kailash was rushed to Ballabgarh Civil Hospital and later referred to AIIMS, Delhi. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: German Tourist Killed After Wild Tusker Attacks Him on Tiger Valley Hill Road in Valparai; Video Surfaces.

