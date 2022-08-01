YouTube based singer Farmani Naaz triggered a controversy for singing a Shiv Bhajan ‘Har Har Sambhu’ for her audience. Some muslim clerics got furious over her recent release and slammed the singer's behaviour as 'against Islam.' Muslim body suggested that singing ‘any song’ is ‘haram’ or forbidden in Islam.

Check Tweet:

UP | A YouTube-based singer Farmani Naaz (in pic) released a Shiv Bhajan 'Har Har Shambhu' recently; some Muslim clerics allegedly called it 'anti-Islamic', saying that singing & dancing is prohibited in Islam. pic.twitter.com/jwRjSCBKBV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2022

