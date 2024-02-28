National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at the Rajajinagar station, Bengaluru in Karnataka because his clothes were untidy. It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and the Managing Director, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), calling for a detailed report within four weeks. It should also include the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Bengaluru Viral Video: Farmer Denied Entry in Metro Due to ‘Shabby Clothes’, BMRCL Responds to Viral Clip, Says Namma Metro Security Supervisor Sacked (Watch Video).

Farmer Denied Entry in Bengaluru Metro, NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

