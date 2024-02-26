A video has recently surfaced on social media showing a farmer being denied entry into Namma Metro in Bengaluru, purportedly due to his "dirty" attire. In the clip, a security supervisor stationed at the metro was seen blocking the farmer to enter inside the metro station. The video quickly got traction on social media platforms, sparking a discussion regarding whether metro is exclusively reserved for individuals who adhere to a specific dress code or social status. Responding to the viral clip, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Monday, February 26 said that it has fired the security supervisor who denied entry to the farmer due to his clothes. BMRCL stated that it has launched an investigation into the matter. Bengaluru: Two Women Passengers Beat Each Other With Slippers During Bus Ride After Engaging in Heated Argument Over Window, Video Surfaces.

