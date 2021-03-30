Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive For COVID-19:

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

