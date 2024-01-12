A video has surfaced showing the assault of a village head (Pradhan) and his wife in Hardoi, in the presence of police and a revenue team. The incident reportedly stems from a long-standing dispute over a piece of land controlled by a local land mafia. The village head had been attempting to reclaim the land for the village society. However, despite repeated requests, no progress had been made. The assault occurred when the village head, accompanied by the police and revenue team, arrived to measure the disputed land. Video from the spot shows the pradhan and his wife being thrashed with sticks. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Bihar Brawl Video: Drunk Men Fight It Out on Street in Vaishali, Rain Slaps and Punches on Each Other; Clip Goes Viral.

Village Head and Wife Assaulted in Hardoi Amid Land Dispute (Warning: Scenes of Violence)

संदर्भित प्रकरण में मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस द्वारा दोनों पक्षों को शांत कराया गया, शिकायतकर्ता की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना स्थानीय पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) January 12, 2024

