Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget 2023. The Budget Session of Parliament began at 11 am today i.e. on January 31, 2023. President of India Droupadi Murmu addressed both houses in a joint session. The Economic Survey 2022-23 will project the economic growth for the fiscal year 2023-24. Budget 2023: From Fiscal Deficit to Public Account and More; Complex Terminologies and Their Meanings Explained.

Nirmala Sitharaman Tabled Economic Survey 2022-23:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament pic.twitter.com/sUMW7RAkWx — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)