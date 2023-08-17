On Thursday, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Jagannatha Temple. The ministers were greeted warmly by the BJP workers outside the temple. Sitharaman and Pradhan will offer their prayers at the renowned temple located in Odisha’s Puri. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Prays for Welfare of People (Watch Video).

Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan Visit Shree Jagannatha Temple

#WATCH | Odisha: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, Odisha to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/upbLVJiyhN — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

