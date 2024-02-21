A massive fire broke out at a building in the Dahisar East area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The fire department deployed fire tenders to the spot. News agency ANI reported that efforts to douse the fire are underway. While the video of the fire in Dahisar has surfaced on social media, the cause behind it is unknown. More details are awaited. Govandi Fire: Several Houses Damaged After Blaze Erupts in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Fire in Dahisar

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Dahisar East. Fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway pic.twitter.com/5AbJlQnkdP — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)