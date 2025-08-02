In a groundbreaking first for Karnataka, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro was used to transport a donated liver for a life-saving transplant—marking the city’s and state’s first-ever organ transport via metro. The operation was executed on Friday evening after a 24-year-old accident victim’s liver was urgently needed for a hepatitis-stricken patient. The liver was moved via a 5.5-km green corridor to Whitefield Metro Station, reaching at 8:38 PM. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) dedicated the last coach of a Purple Line train exclusively for the mission. With security and medical personnel in full coordination, the train departed at 8:42 PM and covered 31 km in 55 minutes, bypassing Bengaluru’s notorious traffic to reach Rajarajeshwarinagar Metro Station by 9:48 PM. A 2.5-km corridor was then used to rush the liver to Sparsh Hospital, where surgery began and lasted till 3 AM. This is India’s second such metro-based organ transport after Hyderabad Metro’s heart transfer in January 2025, setting a national precedent for rapid urban medical response. World Organ Donation Day 2024: 'India's Cadaver Organ Donation Rate Is Less Than One per Million,' Say Doctors.

Namma Metro Transports Donated Liver in Bengaluru

Organ transportation using #NammaMetro in #Bengaluru. From Whitefield to Rajarajeshwarinagar on August 1 evening. Only the second time in India that a metro train was used for organ transportation. 🚇 pic.twitter.com/N7McYLbZ8x — Maya Sharma (@MsMayaSharma) August 2, 2025

