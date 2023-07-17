Forty students at SR Prime Private College in Bhattupally, Warangal District, Telangana, fell ill and vomited due to suspected food poisoning. The incident is believed to be linked to the consumption of chicken biryani served in the college hostel the previous night. The video shared by Telgu Scribe, shows students being taken to the hospital. Food Poisoning in Jharkhand: 80 People, Mostly Children, Fall Sick in Dhanbad After Having Food With Spurious ‘Chaat Masala’ at Village Fair.

Telangana College Students Suffer Food Poisoning

