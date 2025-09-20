A viral video from Uttarakhand’s Tehri has triggered outrage after Keshav Thalwal of Kuran village alleged that police officers at Koti Colony outpost tortured him on May 9. Thalwal claimed he was forcibly taken by two men, stripped, beaten, and subjected to inhumane abuse, including being forced to drink urine, wash shoes, and consume spit-tainted water. The Tehri Garhwal police dismissed his allegations, citing prior complaints by his mother and sister accusing him of assault and attempted arson. SSP Ayush Agarwal termed his charges “fabricated” and warned of legal action for misinformation. Amid political uproar and protests led by Congress and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, Garhwal Range IG Rajiv Swaroop transferred the case to an outside district for a fair probe, also shifting two sub-inspectors to prevent bias. A detailed report has been sought within 15 days. Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Commuters Stranded, Vehicles Submerged and Roads Near IT Park Inundated Amid Heavy Rainfall in Dehradun (Videos).

Cops Respond As Man Claims Torture at Police Station

