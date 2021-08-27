The Chhattisgarh High Court discharged a 37-year-old man of the offence of marital rape. The court observed that sexual intercourse or any sexual act by a husband with his legally wedded wife is not rape even if it was by force or against her wish. However, HC went ahead to frame charges against the man under section 377 of IPC after observing that his act of making unnatural physical relation with the wife attracted the said offence, reported livelaw.in.

Justice NK Chandravanshi delivered the judgement in a criminal revision plea filed by the man and his two family members. They sought to quash rape charge (against him) and other offences framed against them. Watch the video to know more.

