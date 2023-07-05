Rajasthan police arrested a man for molesting a female foreign tourist on the streets in Jaipur. The actions of the suspect, who reportedly works as an auto driver, were caught on camera by a male tourist accompanying the woman. In the video, the auto driver could be seen walking alongside the woman and engaging in inappropriate touching on at least two occasions. The woman clearly displayed her discomfort with the man's behaviour, but he continued to walk beside her. The video was shared by the chairman of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, on her Twitter handle, calling for strict actions against the suspect. Korean Vlogger Molested in Jodhpur! Youth Flashes at Female Tourist in Rajasthan City; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands Action After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Foreign Tourist Molested in Jaipur Video:

उक्त घटना पुलिस के प्रसंज्ञान में आ चुकी है। इस संदिग्ध व्यक्ति की तलाश जारी है शीघ्र ही उचित कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — Jaipur Police (@jaipur_police) July 3, 2023

