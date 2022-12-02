Jaiveer Shergill was appointed a spokesperson by the BJP on Friday as the saffron party announced leadership roles within organisation. Shergill had walked out of Congress three months ago with scathing remarks against the Gandhis. Along with Jaiveer, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and former MP Sunil Jakhar have been appointed as members of the National Executive. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Urges People 'Don’t Repeat Mistake Committed Post-Independence, Bring BJP To Power'.

Jaiveer Shergill Made National Spokesperson of BJP:

Former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill appointed as national spokesperson of BJP: BJP — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

