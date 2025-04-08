Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai on April 6, in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The 39-year-old, known for his aggressive middle-order batting and handy off-spin, stepped into politics after a notable cricketing career for India and Maharashtra. Jadhav's move marks a new chapter as he aligns with the ruling party. Maharashtra: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Files Police Complaint Against ‘Illegal Loudspeakers’ at 72 Mosques in Mumbai.

Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Joins BJP

#WATCH | Former Indian Cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in the presence of Maharashtra minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/4reAKk7F1Y — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

