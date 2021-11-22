The Supreme Court, On Monday, granted Protection from arrest to Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after his lawyer told the top court that Singh was ready to appear before CBI within 48 hours. The court asked Param Bir Singh to join the investigation.

