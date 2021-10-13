Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi due to fever. According to reports, Singh has been admiited in the the cardiology department. The former PM has been admitted to AIIMS after he complained of fever.

Here Is The Tweet::

#NewsAlert | Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness — NDTV (@ndtv) October 13, 2021

Wish Dr Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 13, 2021

