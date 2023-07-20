The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to Jodhpur Police Commissioner (CP) over the Chaurai village incident, where four people, including a six-month-old child, were burned alive in the courtyard. The child rights organisation asked the CP to send a detailed action taken report within 7 days.

Four People Burnt Alive in Rajasthan:

