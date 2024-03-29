A fresh plea was submitted before the Delhi High court on Friday, March 29 seeking removal of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister. The petition was submitted just a day after the Delhi High Court turned down a similar plea which was made following Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife, Sunita Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Campaign ‘Kejriwal Ko Aashirwaad’ Day After Delhi CM’s Custody Extended Till April 1.

Fresh Plea in Court To Remove Arvind Kejriwal From CM Post:

#Breaking A fresh PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister. On Thursday HC had dismissed a similar PIL.#ArvindKejriwalArrest #DelhiHighCourt @AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/4c7hvW4TAI — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 29, 2024

