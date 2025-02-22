Uttar Pradesh police busted an international cyber fraud gang that defrauded victims of INR 190 crore, arresting 11 members from a house in Raidopur. The police seized INR 2 crore in frozen bank accounts, along with INR 3.4 lakh in cash, goods worth INR 35 lakh, 51 mobile phones, six laptops, ATM cards, passbooks, SIM cards, chequebooks, and other items. The arrested individuals, including Ram Singh, Sandeep Yadav, and others, were involved in extensive cyber fraud, with further investigations ongoing. What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?

Gaming Scam Busted in Azamgarh

#CyberAlert | Azamgarh Gaming Scam! A call center in Azamgarh scammed people through fake gaming ads. Victims were lured with small profits and tricked into investing more. Watch Full Program: https://t.co/k7eK65DhJO @cyberdost @PIBHomeAffairs @HMOIndia@GoI_MeitY… pic.twitter.com/AWnQl2oDIZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)