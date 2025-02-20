A heated argument over the popular mobile game Free Fire turned violent in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, as two student groups clashed on the streets. The altercation, which quickly escalated into a brutal physical fight, was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media. In the video, multiple students can be seen attacking each other in the middle of the road, causing panic among bystanders. According to reports, the dispute began over an in-game issue but spiralled out of control, leading to a public brawl. Tragedy in Eluru: 1 Dead, 6 Injured After Man on Scooter Accidentally Drops ‘Onion Bomb’ in Andhra Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Students Brawl Over Free Fire in Andhra Pradesh

#AndhraPradesh: A shocking incident took place in #Eluru city where students got into a serious fight over the #FreeFire game. The massive fight between the two groups of students was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. pic.twitter.com/kRPPJxUGv4 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)