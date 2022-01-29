Two bogies of the Gandhidham-Puri Express caught fire near Nandurbar Railway station in the early morning of Saturday. The reason behind the fire is unknown. No one was injured in the incident. As per the initial information, the fire broke out in the pantry car of the train.

Check Tweet:

Fire, that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express, being doused at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra. All passengers are safe. pic.twitter.com/ascysO1WYA — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)