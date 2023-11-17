In a tragic incident, five people died in a road accident on the Randheja-Pethapur Highway in Gujarat's Gandhinagar last night. One person sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the civil hospital. The accident occurred when the car driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel. The car rammed into a tree after the driver lost control, which resulted in the deaths of five people on the spot. News agency ANI shared a video from the spot that shows the remains of the vehicle scattered across the area. BJP Leader Killed in Gujarat: 55-Year-Old Local BJP Functionary Dead in Clash With Neighbours at Dhari in Amreli District, Three Arrested.

Gandhinagar Road Accident

#WATCH | Gujarat: Five people have died in an accident that took place last night at Randheja-Pethapur Highway in Gandhinagar (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/6WeICBu6AF — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)