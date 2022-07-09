YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has been arrested by Noida police for violating section 144. Earlier today, his wife, Ritu Rathee Taneja had booked an entire Noida Metro coach for Saturday to celebrate the youtuber’s birthday. The party took place at Sector 51 Noida Metro Station. His youtube channel Flying Beast is very popular with his fans.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)