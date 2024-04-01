During the hearing of a PIL petition, Justice Surya Kant asked the petitioner who was financing him to come up with the PIL before the elections. "Kya kaam Kiya hain aapne human rights mein dikhaiye. Ghar pe hi international human rights organisation bana lia?" Justice Kant asked. To this, the petitioner told Justice Kant that in his PIL, the court gave 5000 crores. Justice Kant quickly answered, "Yeh PIL ka order thodi hain, kaisa agya? Yeh Union k submission pe tha Sahara case mei". 'Don't Shout at Me': CJI DY Chandrachud Gets Angry at Advocate Mathews Nedumpara During Electoral Bonds Hearing, Video of Heated Exchange Goes Viral.

We Have To Test Your Bonafides

#SupremeCourt #CourtroomExchange Justice Kant to a PIL petitioner appearing in person: We have to test your bonafides. Who is financing you to come up with these before elections? Kya kaam Kiya hain aapne human rights mein dikhaiye. Ghar pe hi international human rights… pic.twitter.com/dMsbEoejLO — Bar & Bench - Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)