A violent clash broke out in Gaur Siddhartham Society in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The video of the fight, which shows the bouncers thrashing a man, has gone viral on social media. The police have registered a case and are probing the matter. However, what led to the brawl in Ghaziabad society is unclear. Uttar Pradesh Brawl Video: Fierce Fight Between Two Groups in Ghaziabad Over Trivial Issue, Video Goes Viral.

Ghaziabad Brawl Video

