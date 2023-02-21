The Ghaziabad police imposed a fine of Rs. 7,500 on a man despite the documents stored in DigiLocker. According to reports, the cops did not accept the documents stored in the app as legal proof. However, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India has said the documents made available on DigiLocker are legally recognised as valid proof documents under the IT Act of 2000. Under this circular, there will be no need to carry driving licences (DL) and registration certificates (RC), or other documents while taking a ride. Union Budget 2023: DigiLocker Services for MSMEs, Large Businesses, Charitable Trusts Soon.

Driving Licence, RC, Other Documents in DigiLocker Legel Proofs:

MORTH has issued a circular (no. RT-11036/64/2017-MVL dated 08-08-2018) stating that documents for Driving Licences, Registration Certificates, and other documents made available on DigiLocker are legally recognised as valid proof documents under the IT Act of 2000. pic.twitter.com/P86VH78vMK — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) February 21, 2023

