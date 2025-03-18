Ghaziabad police have arrested Yogendra Chaudhary and Shivam for allegedly conspiring to incite communal violence ahead of Holi. According to police investigations, the duo threw meat into a local cowshed and falsely informed Hindu organizations about cow slaughter, aiming to trigger unrest and get the cowshed owner arrested. Further inquiries revealed that Chhaya, the daughter of the cowshed owner’s brother-in-law Nandkishor, masterminded the plan along with her associate Yogesh. They purchased the meat and had it disposed of near the cowshed. Yogesh, who works at HCL, reportedly found a cow vigilante’s phone number via a Google search and made a misleading call to report the fake incident. The police uncovered the conspiracy during their investigation, preventing any communal tensions from escalating. Authorities have urged people to verify the information before spreading rumours that could disturb the peace. Ghaziabad Car Fire: Parked 4-Wheeler Goes Up in Flames in Modinagar, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

2 Men Spread Fake Cow Slaughter Rumors to Incite Communal Tension Before Holi

