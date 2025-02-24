A video has gone viral on social media wherein a Uttar Pradesh Police officer can be seen slapping and pushing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor's driver in Ghaziabad on Sunday night, February 23. The incident reportedly took place in the Patel Nagar area of the city. BJP councillor from Patel Nagar, Sheetal Chaudhary, accused the police station in charge of assaulting her driver. According to Chaudhary, the officer attacked her driver, Ashish Sharma, at approximately 10 pm on Sunday. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Lures Ex-Wife on Trip, Strangles Her to Death With Dupatta During Trek in Haridwar To Avoid Maintenance Payments; Arrested.

UP Police Officer Seen in Video Slapping and Pushing BJP Councillor's Driver

