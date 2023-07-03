A video of girls going to school being allegedly molested on the streets of Ahmednagar district in Maharahstra is going viral on social media. The 6-second video clip shows a man reportedly molesting a girl on the streets of Ahmednagar district. After molesting the girl, the accused can be seen running behind another girl. The incident is said to have taken place in Tisgaon city of Pathardi taluka. The viral clip shows a man allegedly molesting two girls on the streets of Tisgaon city in Ahmednagar district as people witness the incident. After the video came to light, the State Commission for Women directed the Superintendent of Police, Ahmednagar to conduct an immediate inquiry in connection with the matter and submit a factual report. Girl Attacked in Pune Video: Youth Attacks MPSC Student With Machete in Sadashiv Peth Area, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Man Molests Girls in Ahmedanagar

अहमदनगर जिल्ह्यातील पाथर्डी तालुक्यातील तिसगाव शहर मध्ये भर रस्त्यात मुलींची छेडछाड केली जात असल्याचा व्हिडिओ वायरल होत आहे. भरदिवसा रस्त्यात मुलींना असा त्रास देण्याचा प्रकार गंभीर आणि मुलींच्या सुरक्षितेच्या दृष्टीने चिंताजनक आहे. या व्हिडीओची दखल घेत राज्य महिला आयोगाने पोलिस… pic.twitter.com/DgYgxIYUTp — Rupali Chakankar (@ChakankarSpeaks) July 3, 2023

People Demand Action Against Culprit

