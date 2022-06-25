A huge crowd gathered and participated in a boat parade in front of St. Anthony Church in Siolim to revel in the 'Sao Joao' festivities. The 'Sao Joao' festival is celebrated every year on June 24, on the feast of St John the Baptist.

Goa | A huge crowd gathered & participated in a boat parade in front of St. Anthony Church in Siolim to revel in the 'Sao Joao' festivities, the feast of St John the Baptist, on June 24

