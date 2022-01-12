The Government of India on Wednesday appointed rocket scientist S Somnath as the chairman Indian Space & Research Organisation (ISRO). He has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman of the Space Commission for a three-year term. He is currently serving as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

