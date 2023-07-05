A passenger travelling from Sharjah had a total of 331 gms of illegal gold paste hidden in his undergarment when it was discovered by customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The estimated value of the gold that was seized is said to be Rs 20 lakhs. Gold Paste Worth Rs 93 Lakh Seized from Passenger: CISF Recovers 1597 Grams of Gold Paste From Passenger at Delhi Airport (Watch Video).

Gold Paste Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized from Passenger's Undergarment

#WATCH | Customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have seized 331 gms of smuggled gold paste which was concealed inside an undergarment of a passenger travelling from Sharjah. The seized gold is valued at approximately Rs 20 lakhs. (Video source:… pic.twitter.com/MRtGgL3xvD — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

