The Union Government on Monday, January 1, declared gangster Goldy Brar alias Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Goldy Brar made news with his involvement in the assassination of the Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. "Goldy Brar is associated with banned Khalistani organisation Babbar Khalsa International, which is known for anti-India activities," the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. Goldy Brar on Most Wanted List in Canada: Satinderjit Singh Brar, Who Allegedly Masterminded Killing of Sidhu Moosewala, Among Canada's 25 Most Wanted Fugitives.

Goldy Brar Declared as Terrorist

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared gangster Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. pic.twitter.com/9Ea9R6VlQ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

