Several passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai in Tamil Nadu. Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route. Bihar Train Derailment: 13 Bogies of Goods Train Derails Between Pahleja and Karabandia Railway Station (See Pics).

Goods Train Derailed

Karnataka | Goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai stations in Dharmapuri - Hosur section of Bengaluru division of South Western Railway. Several passenger trains cancelled, diverted. — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

Following Trains Cancelled

3. Tr. 06551 KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai MEMU JCO 21.04.23 4. Tr. 06552 Jolarpettai- KSR Bengaluru MEMU JCO 21.04.23 Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. #swrupdates@SWRRLY @SrDCM_Bengaluru @srdomsbc @SalemDRM — DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) April 20, 2023

