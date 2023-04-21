Several passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai in Tamil Nadu. Some trains are being diverted via Jolarpettai-Tiruppatur instead of Dharmapuri-Hosur route. Bihar Train Derailment: 13 Bogies of Goods Train Derails Between Pahleja and Karabandia Railway Station (See Pics).

Goods Train Derailed

Following Trains Cancelled

