Today, December 10, Google shared the most searched topics that people looked for on Google Search in India this year. In the overall category, Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup, Bharatiya Janata Party, Election Results 2024 and Olympics 2024 were in the top 5 search list, while Excessive Heat, Ratan Tata, Indian National Congress, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League made it to to the Top 10 search list under the overall category. Under movies, people across the country searched for Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies and Hanu-Man among others.

