As part of reforming the criminal justice system, the central government has withdrawn three controversial bills. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that the current bills are being withdrawn to introduce a new bill incorporating the amendments proposed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita Bill, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Bharatiya Civil Protection Code, 1973, which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Bill, of 1872, which replaced the Indian Evidence Act, were withdrawn. The bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11. Subsequently, they were referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on August 18. Jammu and Kashmir Bills Passed in Parliament: Rajya Sabha Passes Two J&K Bills on Reservation, Representation in Assembly.

Three New Criminal Law Bills Withdrawn

