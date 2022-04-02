The Haryana Government on Saturday issued an order stating that the wearing of masks has been withdrawn with immediate effect. The order also said that the penalty of Rs 500 will not be charged for not wearing masks in public or workplaces.

Check tweet:

Govt of Haryana: Wearing of masks withdrawn with immediate effect, no penalty of Rs 500 either for not wearing masks in public/workplaces pic.twitter.com/vqonXEAbSn — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)