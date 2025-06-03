A video from a high-rise in Greater Noida West’s Gaur City 14th Avenue has gone viral, showing a man dangerously perched on the edge of a 25th-floor balcony with his legs hanging over the side. The man, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, appears to be in a highly risky position. Though the footage is said to be several days old, the video is now going viral on social media. Noida: Man Stops Car at Red Signal To Get Beer, Gets Fined After Video Goes Viral.

‘Drunk’ Man Sits on Edge of Balcony of 25th Floor of Greater Noida High-Rise

नशे में मूड ऑफ हुआ तो एक शख्स 25वें माले के छज्जे पर बैठ गया। Video ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट इलाके में हाईराइज सोसाइटी की है। pic.twitter.com/r1AWPGJAXc — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 3, 2025

