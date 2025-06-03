A man in Noida faced swift action from traffic police after he parked his car in the middle of a busy intersection and walked off to buy beer, leaving fellow commuters fuming. The incident occurred at the Aghapur red light in Sector 41, where the driver abandoned his vehicle in the right lane of the intersection, causing a traffic jam as the signal turned green. A 37-second video captured by a frustrated commuter shows the car idling unattended as honking vehicles queue behind it. The video quickly went viral on social media. In response, Noida Traffic Police fined the driver INR 2,500 for obstructing traffic and violating road rules. Noida Road Rage: Man Tries To Mow Down Rival by SUV After Social Media Spat, Sparks Public Outrage After Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Man Stops Car at Red Signal To Get Beer in Noida

