A fire broke out at the Totota pavilion during the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida today, January 12. The reports said that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The car company's security personnel gathered on the spot to douse the fire using extinguishers. More details are awaited. Kolkata Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jhupri Market, Fire Tenders at Spot (Watch Video).

Greater Noida Fire:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)