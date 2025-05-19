Noida Police arrested four accused who used to blackmail people through the gay dating app 'Grindr'. These accused would first befriend on the app, then ask to meet the victim and extort a huge amount from them after threatening. The accused have been identified as Daksh alias Captain, Bhupendra alias Bhuppi, Jai Raghav and Honey. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the BNS and the IT Act. Honey Trap Gang Busted in Noida: 5 Extort Money From Nearly 24 Men by Threatening To Trap Them in Rape Case After They Search for 'Real Meet Girl' on Google, Arrested (Watch Video).

Grindr Dating App Scam:

ये हैं दक्ष उर्फ कप्तान, भूपेंद्र उर्फ भुप्पी, जय राघव और हनी। डेटिंग एप 'ग्रेंडर' पर लड़कों से दोस्ती करते। उन्हें मुलाकात करने बुलाते। फिर हथियार दिखाकर लूट लेते। नोएडा में ऐसे गैंग भी खूब हैं और दोस्ती करने वाले लौंडे भी। शौकीन लौंडे मानते नहीं, धंधेबाज छोड़ते नहीं। pic.twitter.com/hXjPbrplby — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 19, 2025

4 Arrested for Blackmailing and Extorting Money Through Gay Dating App in Noida

थाना दादरी पुलिस द्वारा Grindr गे डेटिंग ऐप के माध्यम से लोगों को फँसाकर, डरा-धमका कर रुपये ऐठने वाले 04 अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। अवैध शस्त्र व घटना से संबंधित मोबाइल फोन बरामद। उक्त के संबंध में एडीसीपी ग्रेटर नोएडा द्वारा दी गई बाइट। https://t.co/ZBk3URnjyl pic.twitter.com/duqXtLu3zv — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 19, 2025

