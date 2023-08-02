Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday that a 28% tax on online gaming and casinos to become effective from October 1. "It is also decided that this decision will be reviewed after six months after it is implemented. When I say six months, it does not mean starting from today, it begins after when it is implemented," Sitharaman added.

GST on Online Gaming

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitaraman says, "It (28% GST on online gaming & casinos) is expected to be implemented from 1st October... It is also decided that this decision will be reviewed after six months after it is implemented. When I say six months it does not… pic.twitter.com/vBOhCZrv4w — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

