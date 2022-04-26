A demolition drive against illegal structures in Gujarat's Himmatnagar city, where a communal clash had broken out during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month, was carried out today. "Bulldozer has been launched by the municipality to remove illegal encroachments. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area," Chief Municipal Officer Navneet Patel said.

Check Tweet:

