Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from Congress. Taking to the microblogging site Patel said that he is resigning from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. "I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future," he said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

Gujarat | Hardik Patel resigns from Congress membership. pic.twitter.com/DEYZDoiFDB — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Check Hardik Patel's tweet:

आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022

