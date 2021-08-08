Naresh Tumda, Part of Team That Helped India Win 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, Now Works as a Labourer in Navsari To Earn Livelihood:

Gujarat: Naresh Tumda, part of team that helped India win 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup, now works as a labourer in Navsari to earn livelihood. "I earn Rs 250 a day. Requested CM thrice but didn't get reply. I urge govt to give me job so that I can take care of my family," he said pic.twitter.com/NK4DFO6YYC — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

