Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of the multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha to boost the rural economy, and to support local farmers and milk producers. "Today Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of milk powder plant with modern technology and one more line in the A-septic packing section," said PM Modi.

Check Tweet:

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha to boost the rural economy, support local farmers and milk producers. pic.twitter.com/h95bLoryVN — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)