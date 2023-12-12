An accident occurred in Gujarat today, December 12, after a bus overturned in Valsad. According to news agency ANI, several people were injured after the bus overturned in the Sadadvera area of Valsad. Soon after the accident, all the injured were admitted to the Dharampur hospital. A video of the overturned bus in Gujarat's Valsad has also gone viral on social media. Gujarat Road Accident: Speeding Trailer Truck Collides With Five Cars and Autorickshaw in Vadodara; Two Killed and Nine Injured.

Bus Accident in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several people injured after a bus overturned in the Sadadvera area of Valsad. All the injured have been admitted to the Dharampur hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/em0ifcBrdN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

