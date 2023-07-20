At least nine people died in a road accident on ISKCON flyover in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on July 20. The accident took place near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway. A luxurious Jaguar car and another foor-wheeler were involved in the mishap. According to Medical Officer of Sola Civil Hospital, 12 people were brought to the hospital, out of which nine were dead. "It was a hit and run caused by a Jaguar car," a police source was quoted as saying by a leading daily. Further details were awaited. Gujarat Road Accidents: Seven Killed in Four Separate Mishaps.

ISKCON Flyover Accident Video and Photos:

#UPDATE | 12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead. The injured are being treated in the hospital: Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital https://t.co/gQI8uJFcjZ — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | An accident took place at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway. pic.twitter.com/0xVFL147Xd — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

